China's E-commerce Logistics Index Rises In March
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) China's e-commerce logistics index, an indicator of logistics operations in the e-commerce sector, stood at 112.5 points in March, up 1.1 points from a month earlier, industry data showed.
Specifically, the sub-index tracking total business volume in the sector went up 4.2 points month on month to 126.
4 points, hitting a new high over the past two years, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
The figure tracking business volume in rural areas also rose 3.4 points from the previous month to 127.7 points during the period.
As the weather warmed up and the Chinese New Year holiday ended in February, China's e-commerce logistics market logged steady expansion, said the federation.
The federation predicts that the growth is likely to continue in the next stage, driven by further consumption boom.
