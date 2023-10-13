(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) China's e-commerce logistics index, an indicator of logistics operations in the e-commerce sector, stood at 112.3 points in September, up 1.2 points from a month earlier, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The sub-index tracking total business volume last month stood at 123.9 points, marking an increase of 2.5 points from August, the organization said.

The satisfaction rate sub-index stood at 101.5 points in September, up 0.2 points from August, continuing an upward trend for the fourth consecutive month, the data showed.

Overall, the demand for e-commerce logistics has improved significantly, and the supply capacity and efficiency of logistics enterprises have steadily increased, it added.

The e-commerce logistics index is compiled based on data from JD.com, a major online retailer in China. The baseline index was set up at 100 points.