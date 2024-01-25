Open Menu

China's Ecological Environment Improves Steadily In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

China's ecological environment improves steadily in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- China saw its air and water quality gradually improve last year amid the country's constant efforts to fight pollution and sustain green development, official data showed on Thursday.

In 2023, the average density of PM2.5 in 339 Chinese cities at and above prefecture-level stood at 30 micrograms per cubic meter, better than the annual target of 32.9 micrograms per cubic meter and down 16.7 percent from the 2019 level, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The proportion of days with good air quality in these cities came in at 85.

5 percent last year, the data revealed.

The data also showed that 89.4 percent of monitored sections had fairly good surface water quality -- at or above Grade III in the country's five-tier water quality system, up 1.5 percentage points year on year. The share of surface water below Grade V, the lowest level, remained unchanged at 0.7 percent.

The Yangtze River and the Yellow River, two major rivers in China, saw sound water quality in 2023, with their surface water quality at Grade II.

Related Topics

Water China 2019 From Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan is most attractive investment destination ..

Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood

9 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

2 hours ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

2 hours ago
 USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

2 hours ago
 IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

3 hours ago
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

16 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

16 hours ago

More Stories From World