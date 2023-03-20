(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) China has made a breakthrough in its development in recent years, which causes genuine interest all over the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

