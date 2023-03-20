China's Economic Breakthrough Causes Genuine Interest All Over World - Putin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 07:24 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) China has made a breakthrough in its development in recent years, which causes genuine interest all over the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"In recent years, China has made a tremendous breakthrough in its development. It causes genuine interest all over the world, and we even envy you a little," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.