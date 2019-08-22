UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Economic Planner OKs Urban Rail Projects In SW City

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:48 PM

China's economic planner OKs urban rail projects in SW city

China's top economic planner Wednesday approved a plan to expand urban rail in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, involving about 177 km of new urban rail

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):China's top economic planner Wednesday approved a plan to expand urban rail in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, involving about 177 km of new urban rail.

Chengdu will have 692 km of urban rail after the completion of eight projects by 2024, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The total investment will be 131.83 billion yuan (18.66 billion U.S. dollars) for the projects, according to the NDRC.

About 40 percent of the investment, or 52.73 billion yuan, will come from the municipal and district governments, while other capital will be financed by bank loans, it said.

Related Topics

China Bank Chengdu From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Adoption of hi-tech in agriculture to increase whe ..

4 minutes ago

Man carrying body of relative dies at airport

4 minutes ago

Excise intelligence seized 5 kg of charas from car ..

4 minutes ago

AC reviewed arrangements to commemorate holy month ..

4 minutes ago

China vows to further open up, improve investment ..

4 minutes ago

China, Singapore sign technical arrangement on avi ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.