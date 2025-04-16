China's Economy Beat Forecasts In First Quarter Ahead Of Trump's 'Liberation Day'
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) China on Wednesday said its economy grew a forecast-beating 5.4 percent in the first quarter as exporters rushed to get goods out of factory gates ahead of swingeing new US tariffs.
Beijing and Washington are locked in a fast-moving, high-stakes game of brinkmanship since US President Donald Trump launched a global tariff assault that has particularly targeted Chinese imports.
Tit-for-tat exchanges have seen US levies imposed on China rise to 145 percent, and Beijing setting a retaliatory 125 percent toll on US imports.
Official data Wednesday offered a first glimpse into how those trade war fears are affecting the Asian giant's fragile recovery, which was already feeling the pressure of persistently low consumption and a property market debt crisis.
Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that "according to preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product in the first quarter... (was) up by 5.4 percent year on year at constant prices".
That was above the 5.1 percent predicted by analysts polled by AFP ahead of the data release.
Retail sales, a key gauge of consumer demand, climbed 4.6 percent year-on-year, the NBS said, while industrial output soared 6.5 percent in the first quarter of the year, up from 5.7 percent in the final three months of 2024.
But Beijing warned the global economic environment was becoming more "complex and severe" and that more was needed to boost growth and consumption.
"The foundation for sustained economic recovery and growth is yet to be consolidated," the NBS said, adding there was a need for "more proactive and effective macro policies".
Figures released Monday showed Beijing's exports soared more than 12 percent on-year in March, smashing expectations, with analysts attributing it to a "frontloading" of orders ahead of Trump's so-called "Liberation Day" tariffs on April 2.
Trump said this week that the "ball is in China's court" when it comes to drawing down those eye-watering tariffs.
China's economy, the world's second-largest, was already struggling to rebound from a pandemic-induced slowdown, with the double-digit growth that fuelled its rise now a distant memory.
Recent Stories
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024
Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR
IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
China's economy beat forecasts in first quarter ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day'1 minute ago
-
Landmark agreement reached at WHO over tackling future pandemics11 minutes ago
-
'Unprecedented' Europe raids net 200 arrests, drugs haul6 hours ago
-
Trump resurrects ghost of US military bases in Panama6 hours ago
-
Trump ramps up conflict against defiant Harvard6 hours ago
-
Peru court sentences ex-president Humala to 15 years for graft6 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table7 hours ago
-
Pedri rested by Barcelona as Dortmund without Can7 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership result7 hours ago
-
Watkins left on Villa bench for PSG return7 hours ago
-
Kane urges Bayern to hit the mark against Inter in Champions League7 hours ago
-
France's Macron honours craftspeople who rebuilt Notre Dame7 hours ago