China's Electronic Information Manufacturing Industry Sees Further Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China's electronic information manufacturing industry sees further recovery

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) China's electronic information manufacturing sector registered solid recovery in the first 10 months of this year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Industrial added-value of major companies in the sector rose 1.7 percent year on year in the period, with a pace of 0.3 percentage points faster than the first three quarters of this year, according to the ministry.

Specifically, the country's output of mobile phones hit 1.

25 billion units, up 1.6 percent from the same period last year.

Fixed-asset investment in the sector climbed 9.6 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points higher than the investment in the whole industrial sector.

During the same period, the combined operating revenue of major firms in the sector stood at 12.1 trillion Yuan (about 1.7 trillion U.S. Dollars), down 2.9 percent year on year. The decline narrowed by 0.5 percentage points from the first three quarters of this year, the data revealed.

