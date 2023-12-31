Open Menu

China's Electronic Information Manufacturing Industry Continues Recovery

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2023 | 02:20 PM

China's electronic information manufacturing industry continues recovery

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) -- China's electronic information manufacturing sector experienced a solid recovery in the first 11 months of this year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology revealed.

According to the ministry, the industrial added-value of large companies in the sector rose 2.

6 percent year on year in the period, a rate that was 0.9 percentage points faster than the first 10 months of the year.

During the same period, the combined operating revenue of the sector's major firms was 13.5 trillion Yuan (about 1.9 trillion U.S. Dollars), a 1.8 percent decrease year on year. The decline has narrowed by 1.1 percentage points over the first 10 months of the year, the ministry said.

