Open Menu

China's Electronic Information Manufacturing Industry Expands In First 2 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM

China's electronic information manufacturing industry expands in first 2 months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) -- China's electronic information manufacturing sector recorded solid growth in output, combined revenue and profits in the first two months of 2024, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

According to the ministry, the value-added industrial output of major companies in the sector rose by 14.6 percent year on year in this period.

During the same period, the combined operating revenue of the sector's major firms rose 8.2 percent year on year to 2.14 trillion Yuan (about 302 billion U.S. Dollars), while the combined profits of these companies increased by 2.1 times to 41.81 billion yuan.

Fixed-asset investment in this sector increased by 14.8 percent year on year in the same period, according to the data.

Major companies in the sector refer to those with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan.

Related Topics

Technology Business China Same From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

15 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

15 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

15 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

15 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

15 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

16 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

16 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

16 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

16 hours ago

More Stories From World