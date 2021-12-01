The Chinese embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) issued an alert on Wednesday advising citizens to immediately evacuate from three provinces of the African country due to growing incidence of armed attacks and abductions against Chinese citizens

"The DRC provinces of Ituri, South Kivu and North Kivy are areas of high security risk. In recent months, multiple cases of armed attacks and kidnappings of Chinese citizens took place in the regions," the embassy said on WeChat.

All citizens residing in the three provinces are urged to provide the embassy with their personal details by December 10 so that their evacuation to a safe place could be organized as soon as possible.

Those who refuse to evacuate from the provinces or do not provide the embassy with the requested information will be personally responsible for dealing with all consequences, the embassy stressed.

Media reported on November 21 that eight Chinese nationals were kidnapped in an armed attack on a Chinese gold mine in the province of South Kivu. The relations were further strained by the local authorities accusing the Chinese companies of working illegally with no licenses.