WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Chinese Embassy in the United States said Thursday there was "nothing to share" on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China.

"Nothing to share at the moment on the specific questions you have raised. China is open to having dialogue with the United States. We hope the US will work in the same direction with China, and jointly implement the important common understandings between the two Presidents in their Bali meeting," the embassy said in a statement to Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Blinken was scheduled to potentially visit China as soon as next week.

The State Department was still working on finalizing details, the report said.

The Biden administration has voiced its interest in rescheduling Blinken's visit to China, which was canceled in the wake of the balloon incident in early February, but was still awaiting a response from Beijing.

US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali in November. The meeting was the first for the two leaders since Biden took office.