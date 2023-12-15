Open Menu

China's Employment Situation Continues To Improve: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) -- China's employment situation has registered stable performance while consistently seeing improvement, said a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

The country's surveyed urban unemployment rate stayed at 5 percent in November for a third month, spokesperson Liu Aihua told a press conference.

From January to November, the average surveyed urban unemployment rate came in at 5.2 percent, 0.4 percentage points lower than that of the same period of last year, according to Liu.

Favorable conditions conducive to maintaining employment stability continue to accumulate despite structural contradictions in the employment market, according to Liu.

In the next stage, Liu underlined the importance of strengthening vocational training, optimizing recruitment services, and taking steps to ensure the stable employment of key groups.

Regarding the youth unemployment rate, Liu added that China is working on perfecting the calculation method of the data, and will give relevant updates upon the completion of the work.

