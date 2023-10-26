China's Employment Stays Stable, 10.22 Mln New Urban Jobs Added In January-September
Published October 26, 2023
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) China's job market remained generally stable, with 10.22 million new urban jobs having been added in the first nine months of 2023, data showed Thursday.
In September, the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5 percent, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.