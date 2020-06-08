(@FahadShabbir)

China issued a white paper titled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" on Sunday, which documents its painstaking yet effective efforts to contain the novel coronavirus

The 37,000-word on-the-spot report records China's decisive measures in combating the virus, unveils touching stories on the anti-epidemic forefront, reveals its experience in prevention and control and manifests a belief that the world will "emerge from this dark moment in human history into a brighter future." With a "people first, life first" principle and a cooperative mindset, China's endeavors have paid off both at home and aboard. As of the end of May, more than 94 percent of the total 83,017 confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had recovered.

China has initiated 83 emergency research and development programs in such areas as clinical treatment, new medicines and vaccines, testing techniques and products and epidemiology, and pooled top research resources around the nation in the programs. Also, it has been sharing its experiences with the world in an open, transparent and timely manner since the virus outbreak.

China had sent 29 medical expert teams to 27 countries and offered assistance to 150 countries and four international organizations until May 31. It also took an active part in global fundraising to help Africa and other developing countries to fight the virus.

Its gradual and accelerating resumption of work and production raises hope for a post-pandemic recovery of the world economy. The "promising" early results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial, as revealed by Chinese researchers in a paper in The Lancet, help diminish anxiety among those still struggling against the pandemic.

The vaccine, when available, will be made a global public good as part of China's contribution to ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries, said Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly.

China's aforementioned approach reflects the common aspiration of people worldwide for a "shared future," especially at this critical moment when solidarity and cooperation are needed more than ever before.

"It is a welcome document and an important contribution to the international scientific community's efforts to cushion the world from the vagaries of the disease," Cavince Adhere, an international relations expert with a focus on China-Africa relations, commented on the white paper.

By sharing scientific information and experience with other countries, the white paper is of global scientific value, said Alfredo Bruno, head of the National Reference Center of Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses at Ecuador's National Institute for Public Health Research.

While doing its utmost to contain the epidemic at home and assist other countries in need, China has also been fighting on other fronts, including firmly supporting the WHO in coordinating global response, promoting global cooperation by proposing various initiatives and fending off attempts by a handful to politicize the virus.

With the virus still raging in many parts of the world, the global community could have to face even harsher challenges.

The ongoing war against the novel coronavirus is a war for global public health security, for prosperity and development and also a war to uphold international fairness and justice.

Only solidarity, cooperation, and responsibility can lead humankind to victory against this pandemic.