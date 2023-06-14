UrduPoint.com

China's Energy Consumption Grows By 5.2% In January-May - Energy Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China's Energy Consumption Grows by 5.2% in January-May - Energy Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Energy consumption in China increased by 5.2% in the first five months of 2023 in comparison with the same period last year, reaching 3.532 trillion kW.h, China's National Energy Administration said on Wednesday.

In May alone, the total amount of energy consumption in China grew by 7.4% compared with May 2022, reaching 722.2 billion kW.h.

The energy consumption of the Primary sector of the economy (agriculture) was 10.3 billion kW.h, increasing by 16.9% in comparison with May 2022, the energy administration said, adding that the secondary sector of the economy (industry and construction) consumed 495.

8 billion kW.h, which is 4.1% more than last year, and the tertiary sector (services) of the economy accounted for 128.5 billion kW.h, with 20.9% growth.

The country's urban and rural residents consumed a total of 87.6 billion kW.h in May, which is 8.2% more than during the same period in 2022.

The electricity consumption growth rate in China, which is one of the crucial indicators of economic activity, remained stable in 2022, with the country's total energy consumption having increased by 3.6% in comparison with 2021, reaching 8.64 trillion kW.h.

