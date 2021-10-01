UrduPoint.com

China's Energy Crisis Will Not Affect Medical Oxygen Supplies To Russia - Russian Diplomat

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) China's energy crisis will not affect the supplies of medical oxygen to Russia, which is used for coronavirus patients, as the Chinese authorities do not limit electricity consumption of medicine-related production facilities, Russian Consul General in Harbin Vladimir Oshchepkov told Sputnik on Friday.

Some of China's provinces, mainly those located in the country's northeast, are facing power and heating supplies disruptions, caused by coal deficit and surging prices of natural gas. This happens as the authorities are struggling to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and use of coal, and striving to boost the green economy.

"As for medical oxygen deliveries from Harbin to Russia, I believe this humanitarian project will not be affected by the energy crisis," Oshchepkov said, stating that "the Chinese authorities do not limit electricity consumption of facilities engaged in medical production."

