Open Menu

China's Energy Giant Hits Milestone In New Energy Installed Capacity

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

China's energy giant hits milestone in new energy installed capacity

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) China's state-owned CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy) has announced a significant achievement in its new energy installed capacity.

According to the company, by the end of June, CHN Energy's total new energy installed capacity reached 100 million kilowatts, passing a remarkable milestone in its efforts to shift towards cleaner energy sources.

In breakdown, the installed capacity of wind power stood at 62.28 million kilowatts, maintaining the top position globally in terms of scale.

The installed capacity of photovoltaics also leapfrogged to reach 42.13 million kilowatts.

The share of new energy in the energy giant's total installed capacity has risen from 21.6 percent in 2021 to 31.4 percent at the end of June this year, the company said.

The company's accelerated transition towards green and low-carbon energy is among the country's endeavors to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

Related Topics

China Company June From Share Top Million

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

36 minutes ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

60 minutes ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

1 hour ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

1 hour ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

2 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

2 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

15 hours ago

More Stories From World