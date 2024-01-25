Open Menu

China's Energy Storage Capacity Soars To Support Clean Energy Transition

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

China's energy storage capacity soars to support clean energy transition

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) China's energy storage capacity is rocketing to facilitate the utilization of growing renewable power amid the country's efforts to pursue low-carbon development.

China's installed new-type energy storage capacity had reached 31.39 gigawatts by of the end of 2023, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday.

Last year alone, 22.

6 gigawatts of such capacity was installed, which was more than 3.6 times the figure at the end of 2022 and nearly 10 times that at the end of 2020.

Lithium-ion batteries accounted for 97.4 percent of China's new-type energy storage capacity at the end of 2023 and other technologies are developing rapidly, said Bian Guangqi, an NEA official, at a press conference.

The NEA will actively encourage technological innovation and push ahead with the diversified and high-quality development of new-type energy storage, Bian said.

Related Topics

China 2020

Recent Stories

Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan is most attractive investment destination ..

Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood

25 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

2 hours ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

2 hours ago
 USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

2 hours ago
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

3 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

16 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

16 hours ago

More Stories From World