BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) China's energy storage capacity is rocketing to facilitate the utilization of growing renewable power amid the country's efforts to pursue low-carbon development.

China's installed new-type energy storage capacity had reached 31.39 gigawatts by of the end of 2023, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday.

Last year alone, 22.

6 gigawatts of such capacity was installed, which was more than 3.6 times the figure at the end of 2022 and nearly 10 times that at the end of 2020.

Lithium-ion batteries accounted for 97.4 percent of China's new-type energy storage capacity at the end of 2023 and other technologies are developing rapidly, said Bian Guangqi, an NEA official, at a press conference.

The NEA will actively encourage technological innovation and push ahead with the diversified and high-quality development of new-type energy storage, Bian said.