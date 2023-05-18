UrduPoint.com

China's Envoy Says No Panacea For Solving Ukraine Conflict Following His Visit To Kiev

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Everyone should create conditions for peace talks as there is no panacea for solving the Ukraine conflict, Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui said on Thursday, following his visit to Ukraine.

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Li visited Ukraine from May 16-17, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's office, and other officials with the ministry of defense, the energy ministry, and the ministry of infrastructure. During the visit, the sides exchanged views on a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict and bilateral relations between China and Ukraine.

"There is no panacea for solving the Ukrainian crisis; all sides must build mutual trust and create conditions for peace talks," Li was quoted in the statement on the foreign ministry's website.

The envoy outlined to the Ukrainian side Beijing's position on a political solution to the conflict, the statement read. Li said China was ready to assist the international community in solving the conflict, based on Beijing's position outlined in China's 12-point document, and to make its own efforts for the early cessation of hostilities and restoration of peace.

"China, in its own way, plays a constructive role in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and will continue to help Ukraine as much as it can," Li said.

On February 24, 2023, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," calling for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, a cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

