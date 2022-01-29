UrduPoint.com

China's Envoy Says Upcoming UNSC Meeting On Ukraine Should Help Ease Tensions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Friday the upcoming meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine should help to avoid further escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Following the United States' request on Thursday, the UN Security Council decided to discuss Ukraine on Monday at 10:00 a.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. GMT).

"Both sides have shown a willingness to continue their negotiations, and let them settle the differences through dialogue, through negotiations," he said." "What the Security Council should do is to help to de-escalate the situation, instead of adding fuel to the fire."

Zhang also pointed out to statements previously made by Moscow indicating Russia has no intention to invade Ukraine, adding that both sides should be allowed to settle their differences through direct dialogue.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy earlier referred to the US-called Council's meeting as a "PR stunt" aimed to discuss "its own baseless allegations."

Western nations say they continue to press for a diplomatic solution to the escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions, even as American troops were placed on "high alert" for possible deployment to Eastern Europe while NATO dispatched additional ships and fighter jets to the region. Moscow has repeatedly denied any intention of attacking any country, blaming the West for increasing tensions in the region and pointing to NATO's military activities near its borders.

