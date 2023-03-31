UrduPoint.com

China's Envoy Urges EU To Resist 'Unwarranted' US Pressure To Curb Trade With Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China's Envoy Urges EU to Resist 'Unwarranted' US Pressure to Curb Trade With Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Chinese ambassador to the European Union, Fu Cong, has called on European countries not to follow Washington's demand for them to limit trade with Beijing.

"We (China) do hope that the European governments and the European politicians can see where their interests lie and then resist the unwarranted pressure from the US," Fu told the Financial Times on Thursday.

According to the diplomat, those countries that will sever business ties with "such a thriving market as big as China" will do so "at their own peril." The US will "stop at nothing" in its efforts to disrupt normal relations between the EU and China, the ambassador said.

Fu noted that the Netherlands "yielded to the pressure of the US" by announcing restrictions on exports to China of its high-end semiconductor-making technology.

According to the diplomat, China in such a situation "cannot just sit there and see its own interests being trampled like this without taking any actions in response."

Washington has ramped up efforts to persuade Europe to toughen its approach to China, as relations between the two economic superpowers have deteriorated over the Taiwan issue and Beijing's support for Moscow amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Some European countries, such as Germany, are reportedly reluctant to cut trade ties with China, but in recent weeks, EU officials have signaled that the bloc is ready to impose sanctions if Beijing crosses their red line by supplying arms to Russia.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China Washington European Union Germany Beijing Netherlands Market From

Recent Stories

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

35 minutes ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.