China's ETC Users Exceed 151 Mln

Mon 28th October 2019

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :China now has more than 151 million electronic toll collection (ETC) users across the country, showed data from the Ministry of Transport.

By Oct. 23, the total number of ETC users stood at 151.27 million, meaning that 79.26 percent of the total issuance task was completed. China has seen 70.

59 million new ETC users since May 15, the ministry said.

Earlier this year, the ministry issued a circular to popularize the use of expressway ETC devices, with a target to install such devices on over 80 percent of registered automobiles by year-end.

The policy aims to reduce emission and logistics costs and relieve traffic congestion on expressways.

