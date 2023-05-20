(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Special Representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui is expected to pay a visit to Moscow next week, a source close to the matter told journalists on Saturday.

"Next week," the source said, when asked about a possible date of Li's visit to Moscow.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that Li would visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia starting from May 15 in order to discuss a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.