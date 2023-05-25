UrduPoint.com

China's Eurasia Envoy To Visit Moscow On May 26 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Special Representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will pay a visit to Moscow on May 26, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On May 26, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin is scheduled to meet with Special Representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, who will visit Moscow for consultations on the Ukrainian crisis.

On the same day, Li Hui will be received by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the ministry said in a statement.

