BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The Chinese National People's Congress ” the country's supreme state authority ” elected Zhao Leji, the former secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC), according to the voting results.

The vote took place on Friday morning at the third plenary session of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing.

Zhao succeeded outgoing NPCSC Chairman Li Zhanshu.

Zhao, 66, is the third-ranking member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. He previously served as the Communist Party Secretary of Qinghai province from 2003-2007, the party secretary of Shaanxi province from 2007-2012, the head of the Organization Department of the Chinese Communist Party from 2012-2017, and the secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection from 2012-2022.