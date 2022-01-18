UrduPoint.com

China's Ex-senior Provincial Political Advisor Prosecuted

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 02:18 PM

China's ex-senior provincial political advisor prosecuted

A public prosecution has been initiated against Xiao Yi, a former senior political advisor in east China's Jiangxi Province, over suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A public prosecution has been initiated against Xiao Yi, a former senior political advisor in east China's Jiangxi Province, over suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power.

The Hangzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate in Zhejiang Province recently filed a lawsuit with the Intermediate People's Court of Hangzhou, an official statement said Tuesday.

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission into the case involving Xiao, who was formerly vice-chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a member of the leading Party members' group of the committee.

Previously, Xiao had served as head of the office of the Jiangxi provincial government in Beijing, and the secretary of the Fuzhou municipal committee of the Communist Party of China. Fuzhou is a city in Jiangxi Province.

The procuratorate charged Xiao with taking advantage of his positions to seek gains for others in project contracting and development and accepting a huge amount of bribes in money and valuables in return. Xiao also helped certain enterprises in seeking funding support and other benefits in breach of regulations, causing huge losses to the public property.

Public prosecutors said that Xiao should be held criminally responsible for committing the crimes of taking bribes and abusing power.

Related Topics

China Fuzhou Hangzhou Beijing Money Government Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incide ..

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incidents

1 minute ago
 realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest ..

Realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest to Reach 40M Shipments Global ..

18 minutes ago
 LCIA rules in favour of the PCB in multiple arbitr ..

LCIA rules in favour of the PCB in multiple arbitrations against Techfront and B ..

21 minutes ago
 NE China ports bustling with China-Europe freight ..

NE China ports bustling with China-Europe freight trains

23 seconds ago
 EnBW, BP win bid to build wind farm in Scotland

EnBW, BP win bid to build wind farm in Scotland

24 seconds ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.