A public prosecution has been initiated against Xiao Yi, a former senior political advisor in east China's Jiangxi Province, over suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A public prosecution has been initiated against Xiao Yi, a former senior political advisor in east China's Jiangxi Province, over suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power.

The Hangzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate in Zhejiang Province recently filed a lawsuit with the Intermediate People's Court of Hangzhou, an official statement said Tuesday.

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission into the case involving Xiao, who was formerly vice-chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a member of the leading Party members' group of the committee.

Previously, Xiao had served as head of the office of the Jiangxi provincial government in Beijing, and the secretary of the Fuzhou municipal committee of the Communist Party of China. Fuzhou is a city in Jiangxi Province.

The procuratorate charged Xiao with taking advantage of his positions to seek gains for others in project contracting and development and accepting a huge amount of bribes in money and valuables in return. Xiao also helped certain enterprises in seeking funding support and other benefits in breach of regulations, causing huge losses to the public property.

Public prosecutors said that Xiao should be held criminally responsible for committing the crimes of taking bribes and abusing power.