SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- China's export container shipping price index rose in August, data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange showed.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 880.79 in August, up 1.3 percent from July, according to the shipping exchange.

The sub-reading for the west coast America service led the increase, with month-on-month growth of 11.7 percent. It was followed by the east coast America service and Australia/New Zealand service, which went up 8.9 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports on 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.