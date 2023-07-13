Open Menu

China's Exports Down 3.2% In H1 2023, Imports Down 6.7% - Customs

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 11:50 AM

China's Exports Down 3.2% in H1 2023, Imports Down 6.7% - Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) China's exports over the first half of 2023 decreased by 3.2% year-on-year, with imports falling by 6.7%, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

In January-June 2023, exports fell to $1.66 trillion and imports to $1.25 trillion. China's total foreign trade amounted to $2.91 trillion in the first half of 2023, which is 4.7% less than over the same period last year, the customs administration said.

China's leading trade partners over the first six months of 2023 were the European Union with combined imports and exports worth $399.

17 billion, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with $447.33 billion and the United States with $327.26 billion.

At the same time, China increased its gas and oil imports by 5.8% and 11.7%, respectively, in January-June 2023, the data also showed.

In 2022, the country's foreign trade grew by 4.4% year-on-year, reaching $6.3 trillion. China's exports last year rose by 7% to $3.59 trillion compared to 2021, with imports increasing by 1.1% to $2.71 trillion.

