UrduPoint.com

China's Exports In First 11 Months Of 2021 Up 31.1%, Imports Up 31.4 % - Customs Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:10 AM

China's Exports in First 11 Months of 2021 Up 31.1%, Imports Up 31.4 % - Customs Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) China's exports and imports in the first 11 months of 2021 showed active growth despite an energy crisis and the coronavirus situation, according to China's General Administration of Customs.

In January-November of this year, China's exports grew 31.1 percent on the same period last year to $3.

026 trillion, and imports - by 31.4 percent to $ 2.444 trillion.

The total volume of China's foreign trade in the first 11 months of this year in Dollar terms increased by 31.3 percent to $5.471 trillion.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United States and the EU remained the leaders in trade with China in the first 11 months of 2021.

Related Topics

Exports Dollar Energy Crisis China Same United States Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2021

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

10 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

10 hours ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

10 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.