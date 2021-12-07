(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) China's exports and imports in the first 11 months of 2021 showed active growth despite an energy crisis and the coronavirus situation, according to China's General Administration of Customs.

In January-November of this year, China's exports grew 31.1 percent on the same period last year to $3.

026 trillion, and imports - by 31.4 percent to $ 2.444 trillion.

The total volume of China's foreign trade in the first 11 months of this year in Dollar terms increased by 31.3 percent to $5.471 trillion.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United States and the EU remained the leaders in trade with China in the first 11 months of 2021.