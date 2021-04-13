UrduPoint.com
China's Exports In Q1 2021 Up 49%, Imports Up 28% - Customs Service

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

China's Exports in Q1 2021 Up 49%, Imports Up 28% - Customs Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) China's exports and imports in the first quarter of 2021 showed active growth amid a stable economic recovery and coronavirus situation improvement, according to China's General Administration of Customs.

In January-March 2021, China's exports grew 49 percent on the same period last year to $709.9 billion, and imports increased 28 percent to $593.62 billion.

The overall volume of China's foreign trade in the first three months of this year in Dollar equivalent increased by 38.6 percent to $1.3 trillion.

