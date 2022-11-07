BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) China's exports and imports have increased by 11.1% and 3.5%, respectively, in the ten month starting January 2022 despite COVID-19 outbreaks and a difficult international situation, the data published by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Chinese exports jumped by 11.1% year-on-year and amounted to $2.99 trillion, while imports increased by 3.5% to $2.26 trillion, the data showed.

China's total foreign trade increased by 7.7% to $5.3 trillion, with $727.

7 billion in balance, according to the customs.

China's top trade partners in January-October were the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ($798.5 billion), the European Union ($711.3 billion) and the United States ($639.8) billion. Trade with Latin American countries totaled $409.7 billion and trade with African countries $236.5 billion.

In 2021, China's foreign trade rose by 30% and reached $6 trillion, while exports increased by 29.9% to $3.4 trillion and imports increased by 30.1% to $ 2.7 trillion.