China's Exports Of New Energy Passenger Vehicles Up In February
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) China's exports of new energy passenger vehicles edged up 0.1 percent year on year in February, data from the China Passenger car Association showed.
A total of 79,000 new energy passenger vehicles were exported last month, according to the association.
In February, retail sales of passenger vehicles totaled nearly 1.1 million units, down 21 percent year on year, the association said. It attributed this decrease to consumer demand being fulfilled in advance as the Spring Festival this year fell on Feb. 10.
In the first two months of the year, a total of 3.13 million passenger vehicles were sold, up 17 percent year on year, according to the association.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
China-Europe freight train services see solid expansion in first two months13 minutes ago
-
China's Bluetooth headphone market grows in 202313 minutes ago
-
Five skiers found dead, one missing in Swiss Alps: police22 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.43 pct higher23 minutes ago
-
Japan revises Q4 economy to 0.4-pct growth23 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers uncover secrets behind adult fireflies' light organs23 minutes ago
-
Over 22,000 businesses newly established in Vietnam in first 2 months of 202423 minutes ago
-
East China's Anhui sees foreign trade in goods up 12.8 pct in Jan-Feb23 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: China to beef up efforts to bolster youth employment23 minutes ago
-
Malaysia records flood losses of 171 mln USD in 202332 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's average housing price nearly 24 times higher than annual household income33 minutes ago
-
China firmly opposes Narendra Modi Arunachal Pradesh visit33 minutes ago