China's Exports Of New Energy Passenger Vehicles Up In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) China's exports of new energy passenger vehicles edged up 0.1 percent year on year in February, data from the China Passenger car Association showed.

A total of 79,000 new energy passenger vehicles were exported last month, according to the association.

In February, retail sales of passenger vehicles totaled nearly 1.1 million units, down 21 percent year on year, the association said. It attributed this decrease to consumer demand being fulfilled in advance as the Spring Festival this year fell on Feb. 10.

In the first two months of the year, a total of 3.13 million passenger vehicles were sold, up 17 percent year on year, according to the association.

