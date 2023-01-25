UrduPoint.com

China's Exports Of Pickup Trucks Surge 65 Pct In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 08:00 PM

China's pickup truck exports surged 65 percent year on year in 2022, according to the China Passenger Car Association

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :China's pickup truck exports surged 65 percent year on year in 2022, according to the China Passenger car Association.

A total of 128,000 pickup trucks were exported in 2022, accounting for 25 percent of total pickup sales, said the association.

In December alone, China exported a total of 15,000 units of pickup trucks, up 70 percent year on year.

China's pickup truck sales dropped 26 percent year on year to 43,000 last month due to COVID-19 disruptions, said the association.

