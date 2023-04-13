UrduPoint.com

China's Exports Up 0.5%, Imports Down 7.1% In 1st Quarter Of 2023 - Customs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) China's exports increased by 0.5% to $821.83 billion in the first quarter of 2023 following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the country and the resumption of regular foreign trade, while imports fell by 7.1% to $617.12 billion, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

The total volume of foreign trade in January-March reached $1.438 trillion, which is 2.9% less compared to the same period last year. China's foreign trade surplus amounted to $204.7 billion, according to the department's data.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the European Union and the United States maintained leading positions in terms of trade with China for the relevant period. In particular, China's trade with the EU amounted to $194.4 billion, with ASEAN to $227.78 billion, and with the US to $161.58 billion, the data showed.

At the same time, China's trade with Latin American and African countries reached $111.52 billion and $68.92 billion respectively, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Data also showed that China reduced its natural gas imports by 3.6% to 26.74 million tonnes worth $16.81 billion, while increasing oil imports by 6.7% to 136.36 million tonnes worth $80.11 billion during the same period. In March alone, oil imports totaled 52.308 million tonnes for $30.43 billion, while gas imports amounted to 8.87 million tonnes for $4.88 billion.

China's coal imports jumped 96.1% to 101.8 million tonnes for $13.55 million, with up to 41.16 million tonnes for $5.27 billion of the total volume purchased in March alone.

In 2022, China's foreign trade rose 4.4% to $6.3 trillion, with a 7% increase in exports to $3.59 trillion and a 1.1% rise in imports to $2.71 trillion.

