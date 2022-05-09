UrduPoint.com

China's Exports Up 12.5% In First Four Months Of This Year, Imports Up 7.1% - Customs

Published May 09, 2022

China's Exports Up 12.5% in First Four Months of This Year, Imports Up 7.1% - Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) China's exports went up 12.5 percent in January-April of 2022, compared to the same period last year, and amounted to $1.09 trillion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

Meanwhile, China's imports in the first four months of this year increased by 7.1 percent, up to $881.4 million.

China's overall foreign trade increased by 10.1 percent in January-April, compared to the same period last year, reaching $1.98 trillion.

In 2021, China's foreign trade increased by 30 percent and amounted to $6.051 trillion. Exports went up 29.9 percent and amounted to $3.364 trillion, while imports went up 30.1 percent, amounting to $2.687 trillion.

