China's Exports Up 12.5% In First Three Quarters This Year, Imports Up 4.1% - Customs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 09:50 AM

China's Exports Up 12.5% in First Three Quarters This Year, Imports Up 4.1% - Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) China's exports went up 12.5% in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to the same period last year, and amounted to $2.698 trillion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

At the same time, China's imports in the first three quarters of this year increased by 4.1%, up to $2.053 trillion, the Chinese customs said on Monday.

China's overall foreign trade increased by 8.

7% in January-September, compared to the same period last year, reaching $4.752 trillion.

In September, China's foreign trade amounted to $560.77 billion, which is 3.4% more than in September 2021. Exports went up 5.7% this September, amounting to $322.76 billion, while imports went up 0.3% reaching $238.01.

In 2021, China's foreign trade increased by 30% and amounted to $6.051 trillion. Exports went up 29.9% and amounted to $3.364 trillion, while imports went up 30.1%, amounting to $2.687 trillion.

