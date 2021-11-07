BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) China's exports went up 32.3 percent in January-October of 2021, compared to the same period last year, and amounted to $2.7 trillion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

In the first ten months of this year, China's imports increased by 31.4 percent, up to $2.19 trillion.

China imported 7.2 percent less oil in January-October, as compared to the same period in 2020, while its imports of natural gas increased by 22.3 percent.

China's overall foreign trade volume went up 31.9 percent in January-October, reaching $4.89 trillion. In 2020, China's foreign trade increased by 1.5 percent and amounted to $4.65 trillion.