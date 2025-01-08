(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) China's courier sector handled 174.5 billion parcels in 2024, marking a surge of 21 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau announced Wednesday.

The sector's total revenue expanded 13 percent year on year to 1.4 trillion Yuan (about 195 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, according to the bureau.