China's Express Delivery Sector Registers Expansion In October

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China's express delivery sector registers expansion in October

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) China's courier sector saw expansion in October, according to a monthly industry index.

The State Post Bureau said the monthly express delivery development index came in at 383.5 in October, up 7.1 percent year on year.

The sub-index for service quality grew 1.7 percent from a year earlier, the sub-index for development scale picked up 14.

4 percent year on year, and the sub-index for development capacity went up 9.1 percent year on year.

The fast expansion of express delivery in October has laid a solid foundation for the sector's peak season and offered strong underpinnings for the country's sustained economic growth, said the bureau.

The index is compiled based on data from major logistics firms operating delivery services. It reflects the overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.

