China's Express Delivery Sector Sees Double-digit Growth In 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) -- China's express delivery industry saw a robust expansion in 2023, driven by a surge in demand as the economic recovery gained further momentum, data from the State Post Bureau (SPB) showed.
Express courier firms nationwide handled 132.07 billion parcels in 2023, up 19.4 percent compared to the previous year.
This figure has ranked first in the world for 10 consecutive years, according to the SPB.
The sector raked in total revenue of 1,207.4 billion Yuan (about 169.8 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, up 14.3 percent year on year, according to the postal bureau.
In last December alone, China's courier sector witnessed strong expansion, with 13.26 billion deliveries and 118.88 billion yuan in business revenue.
Recent Stories
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
More Stories From World
-
Yastremska hopes Ukraine proud of Australian Open exploits2 minutes ago
-
Severe cyclone to hit Australia's Queensland2 minutes ago
-
Marseille, holders Toulouse out of French Cup after shoot-outs2 minutes ago
-
Mongolia to hold festival to promote winter sports, tourism2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update3 minutes ago
-
47 buried in southwest China landslide3 minutes ago
-
China steps up support for home services industry3 minutes ago
-
Mongolia to hold festival to promote winter sports, tourism3 minutes ago
-
Japan says 'possibility' Moon lander power can be restored3 minutes ago
-
China issues yellow alert for blizzards3 minutes ago
-
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged3 minutes ago
-
Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action3 hours ago