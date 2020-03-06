China's decision to delay releasing data during the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak frustrated US officials and resulted in a greater public health threat to the United States and rest of the world than if Beijing had been more forthcoming, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on Friday

"Remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that caused this [epidemic] and the information that we got at the front end of this thing wasn't perfect and has led us now to a place where much of the challenge we face today has put us behind the curve," Pompeo told CNBC.

Pompeo added that it has been "incredibly frustrating" to work with China's Communist Party to get the data needed by infectious disease specialists to develop vaccines and otherwise get the epidemic under control.

The top US diplomat's remarks challenged a conventional narrative in which officials, including President Donald Trump, have praised Chinese steps to battle the virus, which include quarantining entire cities and imposing strict travel limits.