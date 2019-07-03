(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has discovered 84 new pulsars since its trial operation began in September 2016, Jiang Peng, FAST chief engineer told Xinhua on Wednesday

A pulsar is a highly magnetized, rotating neutron star, which emits two beams of electromagnetic radiation.

Pulsar observation is an important task for FAST, which can be used to confirm the existence of gravitational radiation and black holes and help solve many other major questions in physics.

FAST is also in charge of the exploration of interstellar molecules and interstellar communication signals.

In order to better understand the evolution of the universe, the research team of FAST is ready to conduct an in-depth research on the distribution and status of cold gas in and around the galaxy, the circulation of gas within the galaxy, as well as other related frontier issues, according to Jiang.

Located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in southwest China's Guizhou Province, FAST is believed to be the world's most sensitive radio telescope.