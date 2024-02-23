China's FDI Inflow Exceeds 112 Bln Yuan In January
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use stood at 112.71 billion Yuan (about 15.86 billion U.S. Dollars) in January, down 11.7 percent year on year, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.
Last month, 4,588 new foreign-invested firms were set up across the country, up 74.4 percent year on year, said the ministry.
