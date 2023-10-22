WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) China's star figure skater An Xiangyi participated in her first senior ISU Grand Prix at the Skate America on Saturday in Texas.

An, 16, landed a triple loop, double Axel, and a triple salchow-triple toe loop to score 59.74 points and ranked eighth after the short program. She got level-four in her footwork but level three in her spins.

"I am right now going through a growth spurt. I lost a lot of my jumps and I am currently getting them back. I was a little tired towards the end of the program so I wasn't as fast on the last two spins as usual.

It's so hot in Texas, I am not used to that," said An, who became a national champion at the age of 12. She took part in the World Junior Championships in March this year and finished sixth.

An will also take part in the Cup of China in Chongqing, China on Nov. 9.

"I think this oriental program is good for me, but I will debut a new SP at the Cup of China that has been choreographed by Benoit Richaud. I will keep it a secret right now what it will be. Possibly I will bring this program back next season," she said.