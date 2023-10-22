Open Menu

China's Figure Skater An Debuts At Senior ISU Grand Prix In Skate America

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China's figure skater An debuts at senior ISU Grand Prix in Skate America

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) China's star figure skater An Xiangyi participated in her first senior ISU Grand Prix at the Skate America on Saturday in Texas.

An, 16, landed a triple loop, double Axel, and a triple salchow-triple toe loop to score 59.74 points and ranked eighth after the short program. She got level-four in her footwork but level three in her spins.

"I am right now going through a growth spurt. I lost a lot of my jumps and I am currently getting them back. I was a little tired towards the end of the program so I wasn't as fast on the last two spins as usual.

It's so hot in Texas, I am not used to that," said An, who became a national champion at the age of 12. She took part in the World Junior Championships in March this year and finished sixth.

An will also take part in the Cup of China in Chongqing, China on Nov. 9.

"I think this oriental program is good for me, but I will debut a new SP at the Cup of China that has been choreographed by Benoit Richaud. I will keep it a secret right now what it will be. Possibly I will bring this program back next season," she said.

Related Topics

World China Chongqing March National University

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

4 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

16 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

16 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

18 hours ago
UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

18 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

18 hours ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

19 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World