China's Finance Ministry To Issue 16 Bln Yuan Of Treasury Bonds In Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) China's Ministry of Finance will issue yuan-denominated treasury bonds worth 16 billion Yuan (about 2.23 billion U.S. Dollars) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region later this month, the ministry said on Wednesday.

scheduled for October 25, it will be the third batch of renminbi treasury bonds issued by the ministry in Hong Kong in 2023, said a statement on the ministry's website.

Detailed issuance arrangements will be announced at the Central Moneymarkets Unit, a central securities depository for debt securities owned and operated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said the statement.

