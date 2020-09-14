UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Financial Institutions See Rising Assets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:29 PM

China's financial institutions see rising assets

Assets of financial institutions in China rose to 340.43 trillion yuan (about 49.77 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of the second quarter, up 10 percent year on year, the central bank said on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):Assets of financial institutions in China rose to 340.43 trillion yuan (about 49.77 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of the second quarter, up 10 percent year on year, the central bank said on Monday.

The banking sector's assets totaled 309.41 trillion yuan at the end of June, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, and assets of securities institutions soared 14.8 percent to 9.04 trillion yuan, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement.

Meanwhile, insurance sector assets hit 21.98 trillion yuan, up 12.7 percent from one year earlier.Financial institution liabilities stood at 310.01 trillion yuan, up 9.9 percent year on year. Of the total, banking institution liabilities accounted for 283.93 trillion yuan, up 9.5 percent year on year.

Liabilities of securities institutions were 6.66 trillion yuan, up 17.8 percent year on year. Liabilities of insurance institutions were 19.41 trillion yuan, up 12.8 percent year on year.

Related Topics

China Bank June From

Recent Stories

&#039;CulturAll Conversations&#039; focuses on fil ..

15 minutes ago

UAE authorises emergency use of COVID19 vaccine fo ..

15 minutes ago

LA police set $100,000 reward for shooter of two o ..

11 minutes ago

New Covid antibody test can handle larger number o ..

11 minutes ago

RPO holds crime review meeting

11 minutes ago

Remains of French Soldiers Who Fought in Crimean W ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.