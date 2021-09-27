UrduPoint.com

China's First Batch Of Aid To Afghanistan Will Depart Soon: Wang Yu

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 07:36 PM

China's first batch of aid to Afghanistan will depart soon: Wang Yu

Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu on Monday announced that China's first batch of aid to Afghanistan will be departed soon before the winter

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu on Monday announced that China's first batch of aid to Afghanistan will be departed soon before the winter.

In a meeting with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, he said that China pays close attention to the needs of the Afghans and decided to offer the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

After the first batch of aid, follow-up materials and food will also arrive one after another, Global Times reported.

Muttaqi thanked China's aid and said it has come at the right time, noting that the two countries have always been friendly and helped each other, and that the Afghan government will make sure the aid is delivered to the people who need it the most.

Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister said Afghanistan will continue to develop good neighborly and friendly relations with China.

He also said that the country will need more humanitarian aid from the international community especially from its neighboring countries.

Related Topics

Afghanistan China From Government

Recent Stories

MCCI president commends PM bold address to UNGA

MCCI president commends PM bold address to UNGA

2 minutes ago
 Experts discuss modalities to produce drama on Zah ..

Experts discuss modalities to produce drama on Zaheeruddin Babar

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Speaker of Iraq&#039;s House of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Speaker of Iraq&#039;s House of Representatives discuss boost ..

24 minutes ago
 FM reminds int'l community to engage with new real ..

FM reminds int'l community to engage with new reality in Afghanistan; help avoid ..

2 minutes ago
 208 traffic personnel to regulate traffic on Chehl ..

208 traffic personnel to regulate traffic on Chehlum

2 minutes ago
 EU Envoys to Agree on Extension of Chemical Weapon ..

EU Envoys to Agree on Extension of Chemical Weapons Sanctions on September 29 - ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.