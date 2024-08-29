China's First Big Data Exchange Registers 5.4 Billion Yuan In Transactions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM
GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Guiyang big data exchange, China's first of its kind, has seen its cumulative transaction value exceeding 5.4 billion Yuan (about 757.37 million U.S. Dollars) since its inception.
Launched in 2015 in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, the exchange has grown to include over 1,000 trading entities.
This achievement was announced during the ongoing China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang.
The exchange supports a wide range of trading products, including data, computing power and algorithms. It is aiming for an annual trading value of over 10 billion yuan by 2025.
Often dubbed China's big data hub, the mountainous province of Guizhou is China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone. It promotes the big data industry as the backbone of its high-quality social and economic development.
Currently, 47 major data centers are either under construction or operational across this province.
In 2023, Guizhou's GDP surpassed 2 trillion yuan, with the digital economy accounting for approximately 42 percent of the total. The province aims to further increase the digital economy's share -- targeting a scale of over 1 trillion yuan.
"We are rapidly building a modern industrial system led by the digital economy," said Jing Yaping, director of the provincial big data development authority, who added that Guizhou is committed to leveraging digital technologies to transform traditional industries, with the goal of enhancing productivity and positioning itself as a national leader in integrating digital and real economies.
The progress in Guizhou reflects broader trends in China, where digital infrastructure has greatly improved. The scale of computing power in the country reached 230 EFLOPS in 2023, ranking second in the world.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
UN chief calls for banning nuclear testing "for good"50 minutes ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics60 minutes ago
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan slams into southern Japan2 hours ago
-
Olise called up to full France squad for Nations League matches2 hours ago
-
Britain begin Paralympic wheelchair rugby title defence with win2 hours ago
-
US second quarter growth stronger than estimated: govt2 hours ago
-
US, European stocks rise, shrug off Nvidia share drop2 hours ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics2 hours ago
-
‘Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road’ concludes in Chengdu3 hours ago
-
Iran's President, Turkmenistan's National Leader hold talks in Tehran3 hours ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan receives credentials from new ambassadors3 hours ago
-
France squad for UEFA Nations League matches3 hours ago