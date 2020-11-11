China's first domestically built large cruise ship has been transferred to the docks in Shanghai for assembly and is expected to be delivered in 2023, according to the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :China's first domestically built large cruise ship has been transferred to the docks in Shanghai for assembly and is expected to be delivered in 2023, according to the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited.

The vista-class cruise ship will be 323.6 meters long and 37.2 meters wide, and will be able to accommodate 5,246 passengers. It has 2,125 guest rooms and a 16-story structure, including entertainment areas like performance centers, bars, cafes, shopping squares and water parks.

Large cruise ships are high-tech and high-value-added shipping products that China has not yet produced. The construction of the cruise ship will be a complex project, and the number of parts used to build the ship is equivalent to five times the number used to build a C919 large passenger aircraft.

New equipment and technologies such as laser cutting and robot welding machines have been used in the shipbuilding process, and the application of the industrial internet of Things has facilitated its intelligent management.