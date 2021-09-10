China's first professional test base for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) has been put into service in Jingbian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, filling a gap in the country's UAV industry chain

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :China's first professional test base for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) has been put into service in Jingbian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, filling a gap in the country's UAV industry chain.

The test base is expected to be built into a national UAV industry comprehensive demonstration area and public service platform.

Construction of the base, also known as the Jingbian general aviation airport, started in 2015. As China's first airport featuring UAV testing, it covers an area of 5,063 mu (337.5 ha.) and boasts 5,000 square km of testing airspace and a runway of 2,400 meters long and 45 meters wide.

The airport has passed the examination of the aviation authority and obtained an airport use license. It is currently in full operation.

The base also serves for UAV scientific research, appraisal, airworthiness certification, product display, emergency maintenance and rescue as well as UAV operation and maintenance personnel training, conference and exhibition.

As the undertaker and operator of the UAV airbase, the UAV Research Institute of Northwestern Poly-technical University has vowed to cooperate extensively with enterprises, public institutions and research institutes in the industry to develop the base into a world-class UAV test and flight service center.